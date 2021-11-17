NCOC wants Covid vaccination ramped up after measles, rubella drive

KARACHI: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday issued directives for ramping up Covid-19 vaccination after the ongoing immunisation drive against measles and rubella.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, chaired a meeting in Islamabad.

Also Read: NCOC eases out Covid-19 restrictions in cities with over 40 pct vaccination

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response reviewed the pandemic situation and vaccination drive and directed all the relevant authorities to scale up vaccination once the ongoing campaign to inoculate children against measles and rubella is over.

The platform pondered the national vaccine strategy and instructed the provinces to get ready for large-scale Covid vaccination.

Also Read: NCOC announces to temporarily suspend Covid vaccination of children

On Nov 14, the NCOC announced to temporarily suspend Covid vaccination of children aged 12 to 15 years from Monday (Nov 15)

In an announcement, the NCOC said that the Covid vaccination for children between 12-15 years will remain suspended from November 15 to 27 due to the national Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccination drive.

It stated that the national MR campaign will be conducted from November 15 to 27 during which children aged 9 months to 15 years will be inoculated.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!