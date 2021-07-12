Tourism banned in Neelum Valley to curb COVID-19 spread

MUZAFFARABAD: The assistant commissioner has banned tourism in Neelum Valley from July 19 to 29 for curbing the spread of novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday.

An order was issued by the assistant commission regarding the ban on tourism in Neelum Valley on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The ban was decided following the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to restrict tourist activities on Eid holidays in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

On July 11, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had issued directives for SOPs implementation in high-risk sectors in wake of COVID variants being reported ahead of Eid ul Adha.

According to the NCOC, they had launched special measures to implement COVID SOPs in high-risk sectors. “The provinces have been issued detailed directives for strict implementation on SOPs,” it said.

The body overseeing COVID implementation strategies in the country had said teams have been formed for implementing facemask and social distancing SOPs. “Guidelines have been issued for cattle markets and Eid ul Adha gatherings,” it said.

The NCOC had further made it mandatory to have COVID vaccination for hotel bookings in tourist spots of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) besides also launching a mechanism to verify vaccine certificates at hotels and entry points to the tourism spots.

Those coming to restaurants, gymnasium, cinemas, marriage halls should be vaccinated, the body had said while calling for strict implementation of COVID SOPs at bus stops for inter and intra city public transport, and railway stations.

The NCOC had also stressed upon implementation of guidelines at mosques and shopping centres besides also issuing a checklist for district administrations in this regard. “Strict action will be taken against anyone violating the COVID SOPs,” it said.