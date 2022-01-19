NEPRA reduces electricity tariff for Karachi

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has reduced power tariff for K-Electric consumers up to 0.76 paisas per unit, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The power regulatory authority issued a notification regarding the reduction in the electricity tariff for Karachi consumers.

The reduction in power tariff was made in terms of fuel adjustment of November 2021 and the K-Electric consumers will get the relief in February 2022 bills.

However, the reduction will not apply to lifeline consumers of K-Electric.

Earlier on January 4, in a bombshell for Karachiites, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had increased the electricity tariff for Karachi in terms of fuel adjustment charges.

Following a notification issued by the NEPRA, the electricity tariff was hiked by Rs1.07 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment for the month of October.

The amount was scheduled to be received in the bills of January, it said adding that the Karachiites will have to bear an additional burden of Rs1.91 billion. The hearing for fuel adjustment had been held by NEPRA on November 03.

