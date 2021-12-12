Netflix confirms Money Heist prequel based on Berlin

Netflix confirmed that a prequel of Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, based on its character Berlin will be released in 2023.

The streaming giant made the announcement in a tweet.

This heist might be coming to an end, but the story continues… Berlin: A New Series, coming in 2023 pic.twitter.com/jMvufEArKq — Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2021

“Berlin: A New Series” will see Pedro Alonso reprising his role in the upcoming web show.

The character, whose real name in the show was Andrés de Fonollosa, was the elder brother of Sergio Marquina – also known as the Professor – and in charge of the heist at the Royal Mint of Spain.

He had planned to rob the gold from the Bank of Spain as well before his death.

The character got killed off in the final episode of the second season. He appeared in flashbacks in the remaining three seasons.

Pedro Alonso, in an interview with a foreign news agency, was ecstatic over a show based on his character.

“I’m so happy about it,” he said. “I am deeply grateful to be able to connect with people all over the world and receive so much love and such a memorable time.

“We started this series walking into the unknown and we have been winning ever since. You fans are our accomplices and thank you for that.”

In part five of the show, the fans got to know that he had a son Rafael who is an expert in the field of cybersecurity and electrical engineering.

It remains to be seen if the character will be making an appearance in the show.

