Nimra Khan finds new hobby, 'Half Wife, Half Flight Tracker'

Nimra Khan posted a chic post about her husband being in “airplane mode”. She shared an album of images on her recent social media post.

In her recent Instagram post, Nimra Khan posted an assorted carousel of images and videos featuring her husband in work mode. In the post, she also announced her husband’s profession in the caption: “My husband is always in airplane mode.”

The album also featured her husband in his pilot uniform, all prepared for his shift. In the second last image, she again complained in a fun manner, “THE RUNWAY STOLE MY HUSBAND AGAIN”.

In another post, she noted, “HE’S THE PILOT I’M THE BOSS”. In another post, she stated, “HALF WIFE, HALF FLIGHT TRACKER”.

On May 4, Nimra Khan confirmed her marriage with an Instagram post featuring an intimate photoshoot with her husband. She later gave a glimpse of her husband, along with her secret and intimate wedding that was held in Paris.