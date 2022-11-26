Nine BLA terrorists killed in Kohlu IBO: ISPR

KOHLU: At least nine terrorists, associated with proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kohlu area by the security forces, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to military’s media, the security forces conduced an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Kohlu area of Balochistan.

The security forces undertook a “clearance operation” and managed to eliminate nine terrorists belonging to the proscribed organization after a heavy exchange of fire. Meanwhile, three terrorists were also arrested in injured condition, the ISPR added.

The military’s media wing further said that the security forces were chasing the BLA terrorists since the September 30 blast in Kohlu Bazar, which claimed live of two people.

The ISPR added the terrorists were involved in various criminal activities including kidnapping, ransom and extortion. “Terrorists were also involved in attacks on security forces,” it added.

The army’s media wing stated that the suspects were targeting engineers working on development projects in Balochistan. “They were preparing attacks in Kohlu, Kahan and Maywand,” it concluded.

Earlier on November 18, two terrorists were killed by the security forces during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the general area Balor of Balochistan’s Hoshab.

According to the ISPR, the IBO was initiated to clear a hideout of suspects, linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on M-8 in Hoshab.

During the heavy exchange of fire, both the suspects were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

