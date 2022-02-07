Nine injured in Okara roof collapse incident

OKARA: At least nine people of a family sustained injuries when the roof of a muddy house collapsed in Okara, Punjab on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the roof of a house located in Okara’s Attari village collapsed, resulting in severe injuries to a man, wife and his children, the rescue sources said.

The injured were rushed to Taluka Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, where the condition of two children is said to be critical.

Rescue officials reached the incident site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Read more: Four killed in roof collapse in Lahore

Earlier in the month of January, five women were dead and two others when the roof of a house collapsed in Peshawar.

The roof of a house located in Peshawar’s Tehkal Colony had collapsed that resulting in the death of five women including a mother and her four daughters were dead after being trapped under the debris of the house.

Two others had also sustained injuries in the incident. Getting the information, rescue teams had reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the debris.

Comments