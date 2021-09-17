No arrests made yet after 7 lost life in Lower Dir carnage

LOWER DIR: No arrests have been made as yet in the case of the ghastly slaughter of seven people during the funeral prayers yesterday in the Toormang Dara area of Lower Dir District despite the passage of a day on Friday, ARY News reported.

The victims were killed during a funeral prayer and now their funeral prayers will be offered today after Friday prayers. However, the police could not report any development on the case.

As reported yesterday, at least seven people were killed while 12 sustained wounds in the exchange of gunfire between rival groups during funeral prayers in Lower Dir following a land dispute.

The terrifying incident took place in Lower Dir’s Toormang Dara in which two rival groups opened fire on each other during funeral prayers allegedly over a land dispute.

Police said that the rival groups opened fire on each other when they were attending funeral prayers.

Police added that the bodies and wounded persons were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Timergara.

Separately today from Karachi, the police claimed to have arrested on Friday three high-profile target killers associated with a global terror group.

The shooters arrested by the city district police Karachi were identified as Nawaz Afghani, Amir Nawaz alias Meenadar and Muhammad Khan.

SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz said that the arrested target killers are specially trained and were planning to assassinate security personnel when the police party apprehended them.