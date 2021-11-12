No CNG, RLNG on Nov 14 across Sindh, SSGC announces

KARACHI: Province’s sole gas distributor Sui Southern Gas Company Limited has Friday announced there shall be no CNG or RLNG for the gas stations on Nov 14 (Sunday) for a 24-hour-period across Sindh, ARY News reported.

The gas utility provider said the availability of gas has decreased and has resulted in depletion of line pack, due to which starting 8 am on Nov 14, there will be an outage of gassed fuels on the stations across Sindh. However, it said in the same announcement that the gas supply will resume at 8 am the next day.

The low pressure of gas now may not remain limited to the suspension of CNG and RLNG stations only as the new government stance has a scary outcome possibility.

Domestic consumers to get gas 3 times a day Hammad Azhar

Earlier today, apparently in order to meet natural gas shortages in the country, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said that domestic consumers will be supplied gas three times a day for cooking only.

Speaking in the Senate, the minister said gas will be available at the time of breakfast, lunch and dinner, rejecting reports that the commodity would be provided thrice a week.

Talking about the government’s efforts to minimise gas shortages, he said talks with Russia on a gas pipeline are moving forward. A Russian delegation toured Pakistan a few days ago, he pointed out, adding it would again visit Pakistan for a new round of talks on the matter in the next two to three days.

