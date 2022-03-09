No-confidence motion: Chaudhry Shujaat seeks time for support

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday sought time for supporting no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

PML-Q, an ally party of PTI government in centre and Punjab is holding meetings with the different political leadership and on Wednesday, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain reached Zardari House in Islamabad to meet former president Asif Ali Zardari, amid rapidly changing political scenario.

The current political situation and the issue of the no-confidence motion, tabled by the opposition in the National Assembly, were discussed in the meeting, according to sources.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chaudhry Shujaat’s son Salik Hussain were also present in the important meeting. During the meeting, the PML-Q chief sought time for support on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Read more: JAHANGIR TAREEN GROUP, PERVAIZ ELAHI AGREE TO MAKE JOINT DECISIONS

PML-Q leaders Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema in a meeting with three federal ministers made it clear to them that PML-Q would have no other option to support opposition if treasury lawmakers crossed the floor, sources said.

“15 govt lawmakers are in contact with opposition parties and if they voted against PM Imran Khan then we would be left with no other option except to support the opposition,” the PML-Q leader was quoted as saying.

The joint opposition on Tuesday submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat.

The opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of the Parliament to table the no-trust move.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the no-trust motion in the NA Secretariat.

Comments