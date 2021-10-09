Disgruntled BAP lawmakers to submit no-confidence motion against CM Alyani on Tuesday

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) disgruntled lawmakers have decided to table a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on October 12 (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

The angry lawmakers will submit a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani to the assembly secretary.

According to sources, 14 lawmakers have signed a no-confidence motion slated to pass against CM Alyani on October 12.

Moreover, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday left Islamabad for Quetta to hold talks with the disgruntled members of the ruling party.

On Friday, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha had accepted the resignations of three provincial ministers as CM Jam Kamal reiterated that he would not resign.

Asad Baloch, Zahoor Buledi, and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran had submitted their resignations over disagreements with the incumbent chief minister as they demanded him to resign.

A notification for the approval of the ministers’ resignation would be issued shortly as sources in the Governor House said that they had returned the resignations of four parliamentary secretaries.

On September 14, the opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days.

