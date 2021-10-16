No-confidence motion to be tabled against CM Jam Kamal on Oct 20

QUETTA: A session of the Balochistan Assembly has been summoned on Oct 20 when a no-confidence motion will be tabled against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

The Balochistan governor convened the session on the opposition’s requisition, sources having knowledge of the matter said, adding a no-confidence motion will be tabled against the chief minister.

The session will be held on October 20 (Wednesday) at 4pm.

Earlier, the chief minister said he was hopeful that a no-confidence motion filed against him by disgruntled MPAs will fail. “14 lawmakers have submitted a no-confidence motion against me,” he confirmed, adding that 11 lawmakers belong to ruling BAP while the other three MPAs, who have signed no-trust move, were from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

CM Jam Kamal said that he had met with 9 disgruntled lawmakers by visiting their homes and tried to address their reservations. The Balochistan chief minister said that he remain successful to appease some estranged provincial ministers and they are ready to withdraw their resignations.

