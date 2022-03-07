No-confidence move likely within 48 hours: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) and Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDA) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday announced to table no-confidence move against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan within 48 hours, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser along with the PPP leaders, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar, who called on him, Fazlur Rehman expressed satisfaction over the so far development on the no-confidence move.

“Desire results will be achieved,” Fazlur Rehman said.

Replying to a query, Fazlur Rehman said no contact has been established with the distrusted PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

Responding to the aggressive speech of PM Imran Khan in Mailsi, the PDM chief sticks of the party workers are ready. “We are ready.”

On the occasion, Syed Khursheed Shah said they have done a workout on the no-trust issue and done ‘everything’ to remove PM Imran Khan.

Shah said the opposition is united and has the desired number of lawmakers.

“I’m fully prepared”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked the opposition to fulfil their desire of bringing a no-trust move against him.

“I am fully prepared to deal with their no-trust move,” a ‘confident’ prime minister was quoted as saying by sources during the PTI core committee meeting which mulled over political developments in the country.

