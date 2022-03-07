No trust: PM Imran Khan says democratic govt not under threat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting of the PTI core committee and asked the opposition to fulfil their desire of bringing a no-trust move against him, ARY NEWS reported.

“I am fully prepared to deal with their no-trust move,” a ‘confident’ prime minister was quoted as saying by sources during the PTI core committee meeting which mulled over political developments in the country.

The prime minister during the meeting said that he would foil the agenda of those who have looted national wealth. “Those who are now facing trials under allegations of looting national wealth are now trying to bring a revolution through their ill-gotten money,” PM Imran Khan said and added, “the democratic government is not under any threat.”

The prime minister further decided to bring the bill for the creation of South Punjab province in the National Assembly. Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan briefed the meeting over legal aspects of the bill and the no-trust move.

Meanwhile, the meeting was also briefed over contacts being made with estranged PTI leaders including an alliance between Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen.

The sources said that Governor Sindh Imran Ismail shared that he was in touch with Aleem Khan as the prime minister tasked the governor and Pervez Khattak to establish contacts with the said leaders.

