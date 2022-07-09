No differences within PML-Q, with Parvez Elahi: Chaudhry Shujaat  

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday dispelled reports of any differences within the party and with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking to the media along with AJK President, Shujaat said that there could be ideological differences that could also occur between a father and a son, however, denied any split within the party. “Have I ever stated anything against Parvez Elahi or did he speak against me,” Chaudhry Shujaat asked and dispelled rumours of any differences between them.

He lamented that an unfortunate trend has been witnessed in the country’s politics which saw audios being leaked to media on daily basis. “What image we are giving to the international world about our politics,” the PML-Q chief said.

According to a recent report, in a last-ditch effort to mend fences among family, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain summoned a meeting of members of his family including Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to decide on supporting PTI or PML-N.

According to sources, at least five meetings were held to end differences among the family after Parvez Elahi announced support for the PTI and Chaudhry Shujaat extended his backing to PML-N-led federal government.

“During the meeting, Parvez Elahi and Chaudhry Wajahat asked Salik Hussain to leave the coalition government so that the party remains intact and pursue the same line,” they said, adding that during the first three meetings, Salik Hussain sought time to leave the government.

In two later meetings, they said that Salik suggested that both the groups should go ahead with separate narratives. “You continue to support Imran Khan while we will support Shehbaz Sharif,” the sons of Shujaat suggested however, Moonis Elahi and Parvez Elahi rejected the idea.

Soon after the meetings, Asif Zardari also called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his sons.

Read More: SHUJAAT’S SON SOUGHT DOLLARS FROM ASIF ZARDARI, CLAIMS CHAUDHRY WAJAHAT

The sources said that Chaudhry Shujaat has now summoned a meeting to make last-ditch efforts to mend fences among the family and has also directed all of them against commenting on a recent statement from Chaudhry Wajahat.

Comments