No evidence of ball-bearings, grenade in Nazimabad explosion: BDS

KARACHI: The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has not found any evidence of ball-bearings or grenade pieces from the site of a powerful explosion at a petrol pump in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Friday.

The BDS in-charge said in a statement that the squad has not found any evidence of cylinder explosion from the site as well. The in-charge said that the electrical room of the petrol pump was fully closed and there was a possibility of expected gas pressure.

“The front gate of the electrical room is made up of glass that was spread in pieces following the explosion,” the BDS in-charge added.

According to the initial reports, the investigators found no evidence of terrorism in the recent explosion in Karachi’s Nazimabad area.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West Nasir Aftab told the media that four people have died and seven others got injured in the incident.

Nasir Aftab said that the glass door of the electrical room blew and caused damages in the explosion. He said that BDS and crime-scene teams are still working there to ascertain the fact.

The police officer said that action will be taken after finding those involved in the negligence.

At least four people lost their lives and seven sustained injuries in an explosion near a petrol pump in Karachi’s Nazimabad area.

An explosion injured 11 people near a petrol pump near the education board office located in Nazimabad. Four of the wounded persons succumbed to injuries.

Rescue teams, a heavy contingent of Rangers and police rushed to the incident’s site and shifted the wounded to the hospital.

