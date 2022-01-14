‘No lockdown’ as COVID positivity reaches over 28pc in Karachi

KARACHI: In an alarming trend, the COVID positivity ratio in Karachi has reached over 28 percent, however, the provincial authorities have rejected chances of a lockdown in the metropolis.

According to data shared by the federal health authorities, the COVID positivity ratio in Karachi has touched 28.80 percent after 2,081 cases have been reported out of 7226 cases performed in the city during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has rejected the chances of imposing a lockdown in Karachi after more than one-fourth of people undergoing COVID tests have tested positive for the infection.

“We currently do not have pressure on our health facilities and therefore no restrictions are currently being mulled over,” the provincial authorities said and further added that even the economy could not withstand the restrictions on businesses.

The federal cabinet has decided against imposing lockdown in the country despite a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

Sharing details of the decisions taken by the federal cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan during a presser, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the COVID cases have seen a two-time surge recently, however, the cabinet has decided against imposing a lockdown.

Read More: PAKISTAN’S COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATIO RISES TO 7.36PC

People are advised to wear facemasks, maintain social distancing and vaccinate themselves, he said and added that the cabinet decided that there was no need for a lockdown in the country in the current situation.

Comments