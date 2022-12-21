Fawad Chaudhry warns Punjab governor of Article 6 trial

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry has warned Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman of facing a trial under Article 6 of the Constitution, which deals with treason, ahead of the no-trust vote, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Fawad Chaudhry, while addressing a press conference with PTI leaders in Lahore, asked Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman to refrain from crossing the limits, otherwise, he would face Article 6 trial.

He said that the Punjab Assembly’s speaker declared the governor’s move unconstitutional, whereas, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had already ruled that the governor will give 10 days to the chief minister for getting the vote of confidence.

Chaudhry claimed that the no-trust motion against Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, speaker and deputy speaker will fail and the provincial assembly will be dissolved immediately after the no-trust vote. After the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly will be dissolved, he reiterated.

He said that the Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi has the support of 187 lawmakers in the provincial assembly.

The PTI leader asked the governor to challenge the PA speaker’s ruling in the court. He warned the governor of the Article 6 trial if he exceeds the limits.

Fawad Chaudhry blamed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for continuing horse-trading ahead of the no-trust vote. He alleged that Zardari contacted lawmakers for asking them to sell their consciences by offering Rs50 million each. He praised the PTI lawmakers for rejecting Zardari’s offer.

Slamming the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said that the political situation of Punjab is changing. He criticised that the PDM parties are running away from the elections after making claims to be ready for fresh polls if assemblies are dissolved.

