PML-Q parliamentary party shows full confidence in CM Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) parliamentary party expressed full confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and gave him the full authority to make decisions, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Sajid Bhatti co-chaired the PML-Q’s parliamentary party session today where they review the current political situation.

Pervaiz Elahi said that PML-Q is united and always will be. He slammed the political opponents for spreading rumours to accomplish their agenda. He added that they are firmly standing with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

The PML-Q lawmakers said they will vote for Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and PA Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi in the upcoming no-trust voting.

Sajid Bhatti said that Pervaiz Elahi is our leader and ulterior motives of the propagators of differences will be failed.

Rana Sanaullah’s threat

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Pervaiz Elahi would cease to be chief minister of Punjab if he fails to secure the vote of trust as asked by Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman.

“If [the] CM Punjab does not seek a vote of confidence by 4pm Wednesday, he will cease to remain the CM,” said Rana Sanaullah, adding that the governor can summon assembly session to elect a new CM after 4pm.

Sanaullah also hinted at imposing governor’s rule in Punjab under Article 234 of the Constitution. “Governor of Punjab can request the prime minister to impose governor rule,” he added.

The interior minister further said that Hamza Shehbaz will be joint candidate of PDM if voting is held for new CM Punjab post. He maintained that CM Elahi will not get any relief from the court.

