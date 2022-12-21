Punjab Assembly Speaker to seek removal of Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan has decided to write a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi today, seeking removal of Baligh ur Rehman as Governor Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to details, the Punjab Assembly Speaker has decided to penned down a letter to President Alvi to highlight the ‘misconduct’ by Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman.

Sources told ARY News that the PA speaker would point out Governor’s ‘unconstitutional action’ in the letter. He would also request the President to remove Baligh ur Rehman as Governor Punjab.

“President Alvi will be requested to stop Baligh ur Rehman from taking actions that violates the Constitution,” sources added.

A day earlier, a session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) was adjourned till December 23 (Friday) without any proceedings amid ruckus by opposition.

Read More: Punjab Assembly Speaker gives ruling against governor’s order

PA Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourned the session of Punjab Assembly till Friday without any proceedings. The quorum was not fulfilled and the session lasted for only 15 minutes.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman directed Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21.

The Governor Punjab forwarded a letter to Chief Minister’s Secretariat, directing CM Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21.

Read More: Pervaiz Elahi will cease to be CM after new notification: Rana Sanaullah

Later, it was reported that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) started consultation over governor rule in Punjab.

The legal team of PML-N informed the party leadership regarding the constitutional aspects of imposing governor rule in Punjab.

If the governor’s orders to de-notify the chief minister are not abided then the governor’s rule will be imposed easily, the legal team said.

The legal team also told senior party leaders that if any hurdles are created in the election of a new chief minister after the de-notification, then the federal government can impose governor rule.

Comments