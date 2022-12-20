Punjab Assembly Speaker gives ruling against governor’s order

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan has given ruling against Governor Baligh ur Rehman’s order, summoning a session on December 21 for a vote of confidence, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat confirmed that Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan has given ruling against Governor Baligh ur Rehman’s order to summon session on December 21.

“As per the ruling, the Governor cannot summon a session for Chief Minister to seek a vote of confidence from provincial assembly,” Raha Basharat added. Moreover, the Assembly Secretariat did not issue the notification for a session on December 21. \

Sources within PTI told ARY News that as the ruling was passed, the legality of the move to take a vote of confidence ended.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to conduct voting on no-confidence motion submitted against Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi. A joint parliamentary meeting of PTI and PML-Q would be held before the voting.

Earlier in the day, a session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) was adjourned till December 23 (Friday) without any proceedings amid ruckus by opposition.

PA Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourned the session of Punjab Assembly till Friday without any proceedings. The quorum was not fulfilled and the session was lasted for only 15 minutes.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman directed Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21.

The Governor Punjab forwarded a letter to Chief Minister’s Secretariat, directing CM Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21.

In this regard, Governor Baligh ur Rehman summoned a session of the provincial assembly for Wednesday, December 21, 2022, stated the order – shared on Twitter.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) submitted no-trust motion against Punjab chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker to the provincial assembly’s secretariat.

While talking to ARY News, PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir confirmed the development. He claimed that the opposition parties will give a good surprise to the people of Punjab.

He confirmed that the particulars related to the no-trust motion were received by the PA secretary. Nazir said that the no-confidence motion was submitted in accordance with the law after completing the required numbers.

