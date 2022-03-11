No-trust move: Fazlur Rehman reiterates claims of having numbers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reiterated the claims of having numbers for making the no-confidence motion successful against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a joint press conference with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif today, thanked him for showing solidarity to him after the Parliament Lodges incident.

“This is a political field. This is not the first incident for us as we had gone through such incidents several times and we have the lifelong experience to face it.”

Slamming the prime minister, the PDM head said that Imran Khan must avoid using foul language against the political rivals and they knew well how to control it. He added that they have dealt with such incidents in a graceful manner so far.

He criticised that Imran Khan’s foul language has proved him ineligible to be called a prime minister. Fazlur Rehman has once again claimed that the opposition parties have the support of the required number of lawmakers to make the no-confidence move successful against the premier.

“You [the government] are having a right to reject our claims but they [government] should come to the political battlefield. Why are you getting panicked and using abusive language? We are doing jihad against you.”

“We will take to streets against you if the no-confidence motion fails. No one should complain then regarding any dangers to the current governance system.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that no one should get involved in the political interventions even it is the civil or military bureaucracy of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said that PML-N has rendered sacrifices for the democracy in the country but the incumbent government is endangering it. The PML-N president condemned the incident that took place in the Parliament Lodges yesterday.

He praised Maulana Fazlur Rehman for choosing the path of patience and law. “We [opposition] are trying to topple this government through a constitutional way.”

Shehbaz Sharif censured that they knew how to respond to those who are using foul language against them. He alleged that the Supreme Court (SC) had come in to help Imran Khan to declare his Bani Gala residence.

He challenged PM Imran Khan to come to D-Chowk to face the opposition. Shehbaz Sharif added that the opposition parties will topple the incumbent government soon.

