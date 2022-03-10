No-trust move: Four provincial ministers, MNA meet Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has held a meeting with four provincial ministers and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) after being tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the no-trust move, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Raja Basharat met four provincial ministers and an MNA including Raja Rashid Hafeez, Hashim Dogar, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin and MNA Sadaqat Abbasi at his office at the Civil Secretariat today.

They held discussions over the political situation of Punjab and strategy to deal with the no-trust move against PM Imran Khan. They said that the opposition-sponsored no-trust move will be foiled.

They added that every MNA and MPA is standing side-by-side with PM Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan met two provincial ministers, Sardar Asif Nakai and Samsam Bukhari from the Jahangir Tareen group during his visit to Lahore amid the political developments in Punjab province.

The prime minister during the meeting said that it was for the first time that development projects were launched across the Punjab province, contrary to the past when the entire budget was spent on particular cities.

“The government’s top priority is the development of cities which were neglected in the past,” PM Imran Khan said besides also discussing political development and uplift projects in the ministries of Sardar Asif Nakai and Samsam Bukhari.

Cracks have emerged within the Jahangir Tareen group after Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Jahangir Tareen group Khurram Laghari has rejected the minus-Usman Buzdar formula.

In a statement, Khurram Laghari said that the decision could be of a single person and not by all. “I stand with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar,” he said and added he does not support minus-Buzdar.

Earlier today, Punjab Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik had refused to join hands with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan.

Sources familiar with the development said that three provincial lawmakers have refused to join ranks of Aleem Khan. Akhtar Malik said that he would not leave the party during a difficult time.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 40 MPAs of PTI in the Punjab Assembly have expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

