No-trust move: PDM chief holds ‘secret meeting’ with Tareen

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached out to disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen to muster support for the opposition’s planned no-trust move against the Imran Khan government, ARY News reported, citing informed sources.

The sources said the two leaders held secret talks last night.

PDM chief Maulana Fazl asked the estranged PTI leader for support for the no-trust move against the incumbent government, they added.

Opposition parties have stepped up efforts to oust the PTI government through a no-trust motion.

On Sunday evening, a delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led by party president Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leadership.

The meeting between opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry brothers lasted one hour and 20 minutes, the sources said, adding the meeting was aimed to woo the PML-Q leaders for the proposed no-trust motion against the government.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had on February 11 announced to send the Imran Khan government packing through the no-trust move.

