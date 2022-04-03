NoConfidenceMotion: PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto accuses NA Speaker of constitution breach

ISLAMABAD: Member of the National Assembly and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday accused the Speaker of violating the constitution following the dismissal of the no-confidence motion.

The People’s Party chairman made the statement in a video following the crucial assembly session in which the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was to take place.

The son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari said that the premier along with the speaker and the world have seen that the joint opposition had the majority of votes of the members.

Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/sThqng0SI5 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 3, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the prime minister exposed himself with his childish acts and ran away from a fight. He said that the parliament cannot be dissolved and the voting on no-confidence has to take place at any cost.

He urged the people to support the constitution and democracy and do not allow their rights to be taken away from them.

‘No-Confidence Motion session’

The National Assembly session to vote on no-trust motion was prorogued after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan over having links with the foreign conspiracy.

Fawad Chaudhry presented before the deputy speaker that the no-trust move was brought with the support of a foreign conspiracy and therefore the chair should give its ruling on the matter before deciding on the no-trust move.

The deputy speaker said it has been confirmed that the no-trust motion is being brought forward with the international conspiracy and therefore it has been rejected. “The points raised by law minister are valid and the no-trust motion is against the constitution,” he said. In an address to the nation later, Imran Khan called the no-trust motion against him a ‘foreign agenda’ and congratulated the nation over the motion rejected in the National Assembly. “It was a foreign agenda, I want to tell the people don’t get disturb the God is looking over the nation,” PM Imran Khan said. President of Pakistan Arif Alvi approved advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly.

