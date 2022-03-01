Noor Mukadam case: Appeal against verdict filed in IHC

ISLAMABAD: A convict approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday challenging his sentence in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Jan Mohammad, one of Zahir Jaffer’s two employees who were sentenced to ten years in prison, filed an appeal assailing his conviction in the murder case.

Also Read: Noor Mukadam case: Here is the detailed judgement

He states that he was not nominated as accused in the FIR of the murder but his name was later added in a supplementary statement. He is an employee of the PM secretariat and worked part-time as gardener at Zahir Jaffer’s house, he adds.

The applicant argues that there is no concrete evidence to show his involvement in the case, pleading with the court to set aside his conviction.

Also Read: Noor Mukadam’s father hails ‘exemplary’ punishment for Zahir Jaffer

On Feb 24, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death for the murder of Noor Mukadam. The judge also found him guilty of rape and awarded him 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs200,000.

Zahir’s two employees, Mohammad Iftikhar and Mohammad Jan, were sentenced to 10 years in jail, while Zahir Jaffer’s parents and TherapyWorks employees were acquitted.

Comments