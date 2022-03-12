Noor Mukadam: IHC moved against acquittal of Zahir Jaffer’s parents

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday against the acquittal of nine accused including Zahir Jaffer’s parents in the Noor Mukadam murder case, ARY News reported.

The plea was filed on behalf of Shaukat Mukadam’s lawyer Shah Khawar seeking the acquittal of Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee and domestic helper Jamil in the murder case.

The appeal also challenged the acquittal of six Therapy Works employees including its CEO Tahir Zahoor.

Also Read: Noor Mukadam’s father hails ‘exemplary’ punishment for Zahir Jaffer

The petitioner pleaded to the court that digital evidence is present against all accused therefore they should be punished in accordance with the law.

“The acquittal decision of the trial court was against the law,” the appeal stated.

On Feb 24, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death for the murder of Noor Mukadam. The judge also found him guilty of rape and awarded him 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs200,000.

Also Read: Noor Mukadam case: Here is the detailed judgement

Zahir’s two employees, Mohammad Iftikhar and Mohammad Jan, were sentenced to 10 years in jail, while Zahir Jaffer’s parents and TherapyWorks employees were acquitted.

Noor Mukadam, 27, daughter of former ambassador Shaukat Mukadam, was found brutally murdered at a residence in Islamabad’s upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021.

Comments