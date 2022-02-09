Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer says someone else did the murder

ISLAMABAD: Noor Mukadam murder case has taken a new turn after the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer retracted his previous statement, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In his new statement, Zahir Jaffer said that Noor Mukadam had been killed by someone else at his residence. Jaffer’s lawyer apprised the court that Noor Mukadam and Zahir Jaffer had not been in contact for six months before her murder at his residence.

The lawyer added that Noor Mukadam had arrived at Zahir Jaffer’s residence on her own on July 18 and she was not abducted by his client. He continued that Mukadam and Jaffer’s relationship was consensual that led to a positive DNA report.

Jaffer’s lawyer said that his client’s fingerprints were not detected on the murder weapon, whereas, the recovered pistol was a licensed arm but the case was filed by collusion of police and plaintiff.

READ: NOOR MUKADAM MURDER TRIAL NEARS CONCLUSION

Through his counsel, Jaffer said in his statement that police did not follow the legal SOPs while acquiring his fingerprints on the pistols, whereas, no DVR had existed on the crime scene in accordance with the evidence of the prosecution.

Jaffer further said that the IMEI number of Mukadam’s mobile phone was different with the forensic lab report, whereas, his own mobile phone was not recovered by police as it was already in possession of the investigation officer.

Jaffer blamed police for using his clothes while searching his residence on July 20 and misused his fingerprints to maliciously show his involvement in the murder case. He also complained that he was trapped in the audio-video scrutiny process.

According to his lawyer, Noor Mukadam had asked his client to organise a drug party on July 18 which was rejected by Jaffer but she brought narcotics with her on the night of her murder. He added that Noor Mukadam had forcedly arranged a drug party and invited her friends.

READ: COURT REJECTS ZAHIR JAFFER’S PETITIONS IN NOOR MUKADAM MURDER CASE

Zahir Jaffer further said that he had booked a ticket to depart for the United States (US) on July 19. Noor Mukadam was also willing to move to the US and she asked her friends to give her money for booking her ticket.

The prime suspect said that he was under influence of drugs after the party and later he found himself tied inside his home before the arrival of police officials and some plain-clothed men.

His lawyer added that he came to know about the murder of Noor Mukadam from police as she was killed by someone who was attending the drug party.

Jaffer said that the murder incident was unfortunately occurred at his residence, hence he was trapped in the case. SSP Mustafa Tanveer had mentioned the crime scene and the presence of drug there but he was removed from his position due to some pressure, whereas, the mentioning of drugs was eliminated from the investigation.

READ: NOOR MUKADAM DID NOT ALERT ANYONE BEFORE MURDER, IO TELLS COURT

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the trial in Noor Mukadam murder case is nearing its conclusion as the Islamabad session court today handed over a 25-point questionnaire to the defence regarding role of Zahir Jaffer and others in the case.

The court headed by additional session judge Ata Rabbani while seeking answers from defence handed over the questionnaire.

The murder

It is pertinent to mention here that the grisly murder, in which Noor Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

Comments