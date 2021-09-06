Noor Mukadam murder: Replies sought on bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s father

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices on a bail plea of prime accused Zahir Jaffer’s father Zakir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

A single bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq directed the prosecution department and other respondents to come up with their replies to the bail petition by next hearing.

Advocate Asad Jamal, who represented the petitioner, stated before the court that his client has been arrested in the murder case, terming the charges against him fictitious and unfounded. He requested the bench to grant post-arrest bail to Zakir.

The case was adjourned until next week.

It is worth mentioning that the court had last month rejected bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer’s parents in the Noor Mukadam murder case. Additional District And Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail Anjum announced the verdict on the pleas by prime accused Jaffer’s parents.

Zahir’s parents have been arrested for their alleged complicity in the gruesome murder of ex-diplomat’s daughter.