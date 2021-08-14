Saturday, August 14, 2021
Noor Mukadam murder: Co-accused sent to prison until Aug 28

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Saturday sent a co-accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case to Adiala Jail on judicial remand until August 28, reported ARY News.

Jan Mohammad, who worked as a gardener in the house of Zahir Jaffer, the alleged killer of former diplomat’s daughter Noor Mukadam, was presented before Duty Judge Shehzad Khan by police.

The court approved his judicial remand until August 28 and directed the police to present him before it on the completion of his remand. Zahir Jaffer and his parents are already in Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

The gardener is accused of assisting in the torture and killing of Noor Mukadam.

On July 20, Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

