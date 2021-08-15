Owner, staffers of psychiatric rehab center arrested in Noor Mukadam murder

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested six people including owner and staffers at a psychiatric rehabilitation center for their alleged role in facilitating Zahir Jaffar, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the police department, the owner of the psychiatric rehab center Dr. Tahir and five other employees have been arrested.

“They allegedly concealed evidence in Noor Mukadam murder with the support of Tahir Jaffer’s parents,” they said adding that they would be presented before the court for a physical remand.

On July 20, in a grisly murder, Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her friend Zahir, in the vicinity of Islamabad’s Kohsar police station.

A forensic report on Wednesday revealed that Noor Mukadam was raped by Zahir Jaffar before being brutally killed.

As per details, the rape was confirmed in the forensic report as the DNA of Zahir Jaffar, matched with deceased Noor, daughter of former Pakistan envoy to South Korea.

Furthermore, the fingers prints found on the knife used to murder Noor have also matched with Jaffar’s fingerprints.

The forensic report has also confirmed that the man and woman seen in the CCTV footage are Zahir Jaffar and Noor Mukadam.

Meanwhile, Names of all accused nominated in the Noor case had been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Zahir Jaffer his parents, Zakir Jaffer, Asmat and three domestic workers had been placed on the ECL.