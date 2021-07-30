Noor Mukadam’s last message to family revealed

ISLAMABAD: Noor Mukadam had contacted her family the day she was rubbed out in a house located in Islamabad’s upscale Sector F-7/4 last week, ARY News reported on Friday, citing family sources.

“Don’t look for me or contact police,” the sources quoted the deceased as telling her family in her last massage.

Also Read: ZAHIR JAFFER REVEALS MOTIVE BEHIND MURDER OF NOOR MUKADAM

The family sources said Zahir Jaffer tortured her multiple times, due to which she was under a lot of stress. She had been suffering from stress for the past two years due to the suspect’s ill-treatment of her, they added.

They revealed Zahir Jaffer had also issues with Noor Mukadam’s religious leaning.

On July 20, a woman in her twenties, reportedly daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her own friend in the vicinity of Kohsar police station.

Also Read: ZAHIR JAFFAR TO UNDERGO POLYGRAPH TEST TODAY

Kohsar police had confirmed the incident and said they have detained the alleged friend Zahir Jaffar, behind the murder of the former ambassador’s daughter Noor Mukadam.

The police had said one more person was injured in the event that took place at Jaffar’s residence where Mukadam went to pay him a visit.