Noorul Haq Qadri leaves for Saudi Arabia to discuss Umrah resumption

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri has left for Saudi Arabia where he would be meeting officials from the Kingdom regarding the restoration of Umrah flights from Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the schedule of the religious affairs minister, he would be attending an Islamic conference during his seven-day stay in the kingdom besides also meeting the Saudi officials.

Noorul Haq Qadri would also raise the issue of allowing Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan with the concerned officials.

Recently, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki has hinted at an early resumption of Umrah flights from Pakistan in a meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri.

In a meeting with the Saudi ambassador, Noor ul Haq Qadri said that the religious affairs ministry would implement the guidelines from the Saudi authorities and extend complete cooperation to them.

Speaking during the meeting, the Saudi envoy Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki said that he would soon present the plan for the resumption of Umrah flights before the concerned authorities in Saudi Arabia.

He hinted that soon restrictions on Umrah flights would be lifted.

On October 21, Saudi Arabia has lifted a restriction on pilgrims to perform Umrah for a single time, days after the Kingdom lifted social distancing and mask restrictions.

According to local media reports, the pilgrims could now perform Umrah multiple times as previously only one-time permission was given during 15 days to perform Umrah at the mentioned date and time.

However, the pilgrims would have to get themselves register with a tracking app besides also wearing masks all the time.

