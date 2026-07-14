More ​than 100,000 fans flooded the streets of the Norwegian capital Oslo on Monday to give their soccer ‌team a heroes’ welcome, turning the heartbreak of their World Cup exit into a massive national celebration.

A 2-1 extra-time defeat by England on Saturday brought Norway’s historic run to an end in the quarter-finals, shattering the Nordics’ dreams of a place in the last four. However, it did ​not stop the country celebrating their heroes.

Massive crowds under the Norwegian summer sun filled the grounds of the ​Royal Palace early on Monday afternoon, with an unofficial turnout estimated at more than 100,000 ⁠people.

The Norway squad touched down to a traditional water cannon salute before commencing their homecoming parade in the capital.

The ​line of supporters quickly packed the palace square before stretching far down the main street, Karl Johans gate, as the squad ​first attended an audience with King Harald.

The team then stepped out to greet the fans with the Royal Guard standing to attention behind them.

Striker Erling Haaland was noticeably absent from the final stage of the celebrations, having left early.

His departure meant he missed joining his teammates on ​the palace steps for one last “Viking row”, with tens of thousands of fans gathered below, which was led by ​Crown Prince Haakon on the drums.

“Erling and Sander (Berge) had to catch their plane as our trip from the U.S. was delayed four hours,” ‌coach ⁠Stale Solbakken said, as the squad prepared to continue the celebrations in an open-top bus parade around Oslo.

Read more: Erling Haaland returns to Norway with unusual souvenir after World Cup exit

Crowds slowed the bus to a halt through central Oslo, forcing it to reverse at one point as police escorts struggled to carve out a path. Undeterred, Norway’s players celebrated with beer and waved as the party continued long after dark.

CABLES PAUSE NORWEGIAN CELEBRATIONS

There ​was a moment of irony ​when the parade was ⁠halted by low-hanging overhead cables. The players, who had been standing and waving flags on the top deck, were forced to sit down to clear the obstruction before the double-decker ​could proceed.

Solbakken said earlier he was convinced the ball hit a camera cable above the pitch ​just before Jude ⁠Bellingham scored England’s equaliser in the first half of the quarter-final.

World soccer’s governing body FIFA has repeatedly denied that the ball touched any wire before the goal.

Hours after the parade began, it completed the 1.3-km route at City Hall Square, where tens ⁠of thousands ​of patient supporters were still waiting to welcome the team.

“I don’t think ​anyone had imagined this,” captain Martin Odegaard told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “The support we have received in the USA and here at home in Norway, has ​been beyond all expectations. It has been absolutely incredible to see.”