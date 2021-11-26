Nosheen’s father spurns postmortem report, blames her death on varsity

LARKANA: The father of Nosheen Kazmi of the Larkana medical college, who died under mysterious circumstances, has said Friday he doesn’t approve of the post mortem report that was released yesterday and instead blamed the entire event on the university administration, ARY News reported.

My daughter cannot commit suicide, said the father. “She said her prayers five times a day.”

The fact-finding team comprising five people will furnish the final report on the pupil’s death within the next five days, the sources told ARY News.

Kazmi, a female student of Chandka Medical College, was found dead and whose body was recovered from the girls’ hostel room.

Earlier yesterday, the preliminary post-mortem report of Nosheen Kazmi’s mysterious death, dubbed suicide, reveals that her death was caused due to hanging.

The victim’s initial post-mortem report also found no marks of violence on the body.

The final post-mortem report of Nosheen Kazmi will be released after the lab report, said sources.

The principal of the Chandka Medical College Prof Dr Gulzar Sheikh had said that the institution was fully cooperating with the family and police in the probe of the alleged suicide of a student, Nosheen Kazmi.

The principal while speaking to the media said that the family of the victim was allowed to meet the roommates of their daughter in order to give them firsthand insight into the events that led to the unfortunate incident.

He further said that police was also interrogating the matter while the college has also constituted an inquiry committee.

The body of a fourth year’s student in Chandka Medical College had been recovered in a girls’ hostel room.

According to Nosheen Kazmi’s father, he received the information of her daughter’s death via a telephone call. He said that the family will go for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

The body of the student named Nosheen Kazmi was found to be hanged with a rope in the hostel room. Police officials said that they found a suicide note from the scene.

However, it is still unclear if the student had committed suicide or the incident had been a murder. The students of the medical college had demanded a thorough investigation of the incident.

