OIC moot: ‘Two friendly nations may play role to lessen political tensions’

ISLAMABAD: Two nation states having friendly relationship with Pakistan could play their role to bring down political tensions in the country during the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of foreign ministers in Islamabad amid a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

The details have emerged as the prime reason for the government extending the voting on no-trust move beyond the scheduled OIC conference in Islamabad on March 23.

The sources having knowledge of the development said that some friendly countries are ready to play their role in the bringing down the political tensions in the country. “Some important political meetings are scheduled from representatives of these countries,” they said.

The sources further shared that two countries are likely to play their role in minimizing the political temperature that has shot up in the wake of no-trust move against the prime minister with both sides announcing rallies in Islamabad ahead of the vote.

“Three days back deputy head of mission of China has also met Chaudhry brothers,” they said while citing it an effort in this direction.

Two days back, federal government decided to summon National Assembly session for voting on no-trust motion after Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) moot in Islamabad on March 23.

According to details, the meeting of OIC foreign ministers is scheduled for March 22 and 23 in Islamabad. The voting on no-trust move is likely scheduled for March 29.

The decision has emerged after Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan chaired a key session of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee today at PM House.

