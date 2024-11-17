Oman unveils national accreditation system for health institutions

Oman’s Ministry of Health on Sunday launched the Omani System for Accreditation of Health Institutions (OSAHI) to develop the healthcare sector of the country.

Recognised by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua), the system will apply to public, civil, military and private health institutions.

The OSAHI was launched in a ceremony in the presence of Dhofar Governor Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said and Oman Minister of Health Dr. Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti.

According to details, the accreditation system is aimed at developing and improving the healthcare sector as it will help in upgrading service procedures and quality.

With the newly launched system, Oman is striving to help the country’s health institutions upgrade the quality of healthcare.

According to officials, the Ministry of Health established the system keeping in mind its compatibility with the local infrastructure along with the international regulations for the next stage of domestic growth.

The OSAHI will ensure that the health institutions cater to the needs of patients and also ensure the safety of healthcare workers.

Oman has taken a wide range of measures to boost its healthcare sector as it launched a new service in the Shifa App for the optimal use of appointments in September.

The health ministry represented by the Quality Assurance Center in collaboration with the Directorate General of Information Technology and Digital Health launched the news service.

The service aimed to investigate the reasons behind missed appointments at healthcare institutions and to reduce the number of wasted appointments.