Omani Rial to Pakistani Rupee rate on 22 November 2024

KARACHI: The purchasing rate for the Omani Rial in Pakistan decreased to Rs715.25, while the selling rate was recorded at Rs723.75 in the open market, on Friday, November 22, as reported by forex.pk.

Data from the currency website indicated that the Omani Rial depreciated by 41 paisas against the Pakistani rupee in the open market.

Current Value of 500 Omani Rial in Pakistani Rupees

As of November 22, the exchange rate for the Omani Rial is Rs715.25 in the open market. Consequently, 500 Omani Rials equate to Rs357,625 in Pakistani currency.

Current Value of 1000 Omani Rial in Pakistani Rupees

As of November 22, the Omani Rial is trading at Rs715.25 in the open market. Therefore, 1,000 Omani Rials will amount to Rs715,250 in Pakistani currency.

What is the Open Market Rate of OMR in Pakistan?

The current rate for one Omani Rial in Pakistan’s open market is Rs715.25.

How to Convert Rial to Pakistani Rupee?

Individuals carrying Omani Rials to Pakistan can visit banks or exchange company branches to convert OMR into PKR.

The Omani Rial, abbreviated as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman, with one Riyal divided into 1000 baisa.

Approximately 250,000 Pakistani expatriates reside in Oman for employment or business purposes. This substantial Pakistani presence in the country renders the OMR to PKR exchange rate a topic of significant interest for them.