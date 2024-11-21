One Direction stars join mourners at Liam Payne’s funeral

The former members of the boy band ‘One Direction’ were among the mourners at the funeral of their bandmate Liam Payne on Wednesday, just over a month after the singer died aged 31.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson joined Liam Payne’s family and friends for the private church service in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, northwest of London.

Payne’s former partner, fellow pop star Cheryl, with whom he had a son now aged seven, was photographed leaving the service.

The singer and songwriter was found dead after he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, triggering an outpouring of grief from fans around the world.

His coffin arrived at the church in a white carriage drawn by two white horses and adorned with floral tributes spelling the words ‘Son’ and ‘Daddy’.