One injured in grenade attack on Kohat police station

KOHAT: Unidentified assailants carried out a grenade attack on the Jarma police station in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Police said that one person sustained injuries in the grenade attack on the police station. The cops remained safe in the grenade explosion.

Following the incident, DPO Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar and other police officers rushed to the police station. Later, police launched a search operation in the area to arrest the culprits.

In February, two terrorists were killed after carrying out a grenade attack and firing at a raiding team of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Nowshera district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The CTD spokesperson said that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in Nowshera’s Misri Banda in the vicinity of the Risalpur police station. The terrorists carried out a grenade attack and opened fire at the raiding team.

The CTD team remained safe in the grenade attack and firing but a vehicle was partially damaged. After retaliation, two terrorists of a banned outfit were killed while two to three terrorists escaped taking the advantage of darkness.

The killed terrorists were identified as Zeeshan alias Usman and Salman alias Emirati. The killed terrorists were wanted in several terrorism cases in Mardan and Charsadda. The spokesperson said that the terrorists were involved in hand grenade attacks on police officials and extortion.

It was learnt that the terrorists martyred constable Bilal and Muzammil Shah in Charsadda’s Umerzai town and a constable namely Zarmast in the Tangi area. Moreover, they were also involved in the assassination of senior medical technician Abdul Tawwab.

