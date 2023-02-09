Two terrorists killed after grenade attack on CTD team

NOWSHERA: Two terrorists were killed after carrying out a grenade attack and firing at a raiding team of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Nowshera district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CTD spokesperson said that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in Nowshera’s Misri Banda in the vicinity of the Risalpur police station. The terrorists carried out a grenade attack and opened fire at the raiding team.

The CTD team remained safe in the grenade attack and firing but a vehicle was partially damaged. After retaliation, two terrorists of a banned outfit were killed while two to three terrorists escaped taking the advantage of darkness.

The killed terrorists were identified as Zeeshan alias Usman and Salman alias Emirati. The killed terrorists were wanted in several terrorism cases in Mardan and Charsadda. The spokesperson said that the terrorists were involved in hand grenade attacks on police officials and extortion.

It was learnt that the terrorists martyred constable Bilal and Muzammil Shah in Charsadda’s Umerzai town and a constable namely Zarmast in the Tangi area. Moreover, they were also involved in the assassination of senior medical technician Abdul Tawwab.

The CTD officials recovered two pistols, a hand grenade and a motorcycle from their possession. Both terrorists were associated with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Earlier in the day, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agency foiled an attack on Police Lines and arrested two terrorists of a banned organization.

As per details, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists Hayat Ullah and Waqeek Khan belong to Haji Faqeer Group.

The investigation revealed that district courts, Saint Paul church, Police Lines Islamabad and police station Saddar were on target of the terrorists. They also sent the recce detailed picture to their commander in Afghanistan.

The Haji Faqeer group operates in Afghanistan. FIR has been registered against the terrorists and further investigation is underway.

