One killed, several injured as bus falls into ditch

KARACHI: One passenger was killed and six others sustained injuries when a bus plunged into a ditch near Jamshoro old toll plaza on Karachi-Hyderabad motorway, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, a passenger bus – carrying more than 50 passengers – was coming from Hyderabad to Karachi when it plunged into a ditch near Jamshoro old toll plaza on Karachi-Hyderabad motorway due to over-speeding.

One passenger was killed while six others – including women and children – sustained injuries. The dead and the injured were trapped in the bus wreckage and were being pulled out by the rescuers after breaking the vehicle’s body parts.

Road accidents occur frequently in Pakistan owing to a lack of awareness regarding road safety measures, ill-trained drivers and other multiple reasons.

Last year in July, at least 19 passengers died after a Quetta-bound bus travelling from Islamabad fell into a ravine in Zhob district of the Balochistan province.

“The bus was carrying 33 passengers and was travelling to Quetta from Islamabad,” the rescue sources said, adding that the incident occurred owing to the slippery road following rain.

The rescuers also find it challenging to retrieve bodies and injured from the ravine and later shifted them to a nearby hospital.

