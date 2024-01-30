Over 181 polling stations declared ‘highly sensitive’ in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday categorized over 181 polling stations as highly sensitive, 165 as sensitive, and 337 as normal out of a total of 883 polling stations in Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

The ECP has officially issued the final polling scheme, including the details of nine seats for the national and provincial assemblies in Hyderabad.

As per the ECP, a total of 12,25,147 voters will exercise their right to vote in Hyderabad on during the general election of 2024.

To facilitate the voters, the ECP has set up 883 polling stations across the city and marked 181 polling stations as highly sensitive and 365 as sensitive, additionally, 337 polling stations have been categorized as normal to streamline the voting process.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released code of conduct for security officials who will be deployed during the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The code of conduct binds the security officials, excluding Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces, to perform their duty in accordance with the law and cooperate with the presiding officers, returning officers (ROs) and polling staff.