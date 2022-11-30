PA dissolution: Pervaiz Elahi, Imran Khan to hold meeting tomorrow

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan said Wednesday that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will meet tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan addressed a press conference after holding a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said that the decisions of the meeting will be disclosed on an appropriate time.

He said Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi is adamant in his stance to dissolve the provincial assembly. Khan said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also talking about the dissolution of the assembly and resignations.

Sibtain Khan said all political personalities including the president are in contact with each other. All political parties are present in all four provinces of the country, he added.

He clarified that the entry of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers were banned in the PA for disrupting the assembly proceedings. Sibtain Khan said that it is his responsibility as the speaker to run the assembly businesses in accordance with the parliamentary norms.

Sibtain Khan claimed that Pervaiz Elahi will not change the Punjab president and the parliamentary leader nor any letter will be written by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain this time.

He further claimed that 4-5 lawmakers of PML-N are ready to resign and backing Imran Khan’s vision. Khan said that the opposition lawmakers are willing to contest polls on the ticket of PTI.

