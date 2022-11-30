‘No-trust move, governor’s rule’: PML-N delegation meets Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leaders has met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PML-N delegation comprising Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and others held a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House – Islamabad, sources told ARY News.

The politicians of the ruling coalition mulled over different options to thwart Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s plan to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

They deliberated on the different options including a no-trust move and the imposition of the governor’s rule.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf called on Zardari. They exchanged views on the political situation of Punjab.

‘PML-N’s expected strategy’

It emerged that the ruling PML-N is expected to exercise a double whammy to evade the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

According to sources, the PML-N and its allies are likely to use two options in hand to thwart a bid to dissolve the provincial legislature.

Governor Baligh ur Rehman will ask Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on December 1st, to get a fresh vote of confidence from the house, while with a break of one to two hours, the opposition parties’ MPAs will file a no-confidence motion against the chief minister.

“The PML-N leadership has issued instructions to the members,” sources said.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was mulling over political options in Punjab after Imran Khan announced to quit all assemblies in his address to the Rawalpindi power show.

The combined opposition has also requested independent assembly members to reach Lahore, according to sources. According to sources, PML-N has completed consultations with the People’s Party and independent members to save the provincial assembly from dissolution.

