PA speaker confirms receiving four names for caretaker CM

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly speaker Sibtain Khan on Friday confirmed that he has received four names from the government and the opposition for the caretaker CM slot, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media on the premises of the Punjab Assembly, Sibain Khan urged the government and opposition to reach a consensus on the name for the caretaker Punjab CM.

“The matter can be settled within five minutes if the intension is positive.” The Punjab Assembly speaker said he has time until 10.10 pm today, as per the constitution and after then he will send the names to the ECP.

Replying to a question, he said that Punjab Assembly has notified the names for the caretaker CM, which now cannot be changed.

Following the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the government and opposition expedited consultations for a caretaker set-up in the province.

In case the matter won’t be decided by the parliamentary committee, the issue of the nomination of Punjab’s caretaker chief minister will be forwarded to the election commission for final decision.

