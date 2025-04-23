Look, when I follow the news coming out of India, especially the reports of violence and attacks, there’s this pattern that just jumps right out at you. It feels like a script they pull out every single time, frankly. An attack happens, and boom – before anyone’s even got the story straight, let alone seen a shred of real proof, India points the finger straight away at Pakistan. It’s blatant.

Pahalgam Attack: anti-Pakistan propaganda by Indian media

This isn’t just sloppy; it feels like a deliberate part of their whole hybrid strategy, you know? And people pay the price – a massive human cost. To me, the goal seems pretty darn clear: slag Pakistan on the world stage, keep their own folks distracted from problems at home, and let’s be honest, probably juice the polls come election time. It’s the same old moves, predictable as anything, but the results are devastatingly real, and the timing? Always seems timed with callous precision for maximum political bang, designed to stir up fear and point fingers.

When I think back, some of these events really stick with you, making you question everything. Take the Samjhauta Express bombing in 2007 – 68 people, just gone like that. The blame immediately went to Pakistan, of course. But then, the story starts to unravel, doesn’t it? Investigations reportedly dug up links to Hindu extremist groups, even pointing fingers at figures like Major Ramesh Upadhyay, supposedly tied right into India’s own military. Sort of turns things on their head, eh? Makes you wonder who people were really supposed to be angry at.

Then there was Mumbai in 2008. Absolute terror, etched in everyone’s mind. India wasted no time weaponizing that horror, using it brilliantly to paint Pakistan as the villain worldwide. But then years later, you hear these bombshell claims, like from that former CBI official Satish Verma in 2013, suggesting the whole nightmare might have been allowed, maybe even orchestrated internally, just to push through tougher security laws. That’s not just raising questions; it feels like a disgusting betrayal by the state itself.

And the timing of these things often just reeks of convenience, doesn’t it? That attack on Kerala tourists visiting Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) back in April 2018 – happening right before big state elections. Coincidence? Come off it. That seemed like pure political timing to me. Then Pulwama, 2019 – 40 soldiers killed. Modi’s out there immediately, blasting Pakistan without showing any solid proof. Later, you get the former Governor, Satya Pal Malik, allegedly dropping truth bombs, painting it as a preventable screw-up, maybe deliberately exploited – hinting at it being staged – for political points. And Rajouri in 2023? Five more soldiers dead while Modi’s out rallying crowds – the incident fitting perfectly, almost too perfectly, into the BJP’s nasty anti-Pakistan, anti-Muslim narrative.

So now, we hear about Pahalgam in 2025. To me, this isn’t potentially the next example – it is the next example, right on schedule in India’s dirty playbook. Dropping this during US Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit? That’s not subtle. It’s a blatantly obvious play to manipulate world opinion, peddling the same tired lies about Pakistan when everyone’s watching

.

But here’s the thing that just doesn’t add up, the question that hangs over all of this: How on earth do these sophisticated attacks keep happening in IIOJK? Seriously, this place is crawling with Indian troops – reports say around 700,000 of them. That’s like one soldier for every seven civilians! It’s a fortress, supposedly locked down tight. In that kind of environment, the idea that outsiders can just waltz in, pull off major attacks repeatedly, and disappear without a trace? It doesn’t just stretch belief; it completely shatters it. It makes a total mockery of India’s security claims.

It forces me, and frankly any thinking person, to call B.S. on the narrative India keeps trying to ram down our throats. This relentless pattern – blame Pakistan instantly without proof, then watch as leaks and contradictions surface pointing to internal manipulation or outright staging – it proves India’s official story isn’t just ‘challenged.’ It’s a fabrication, plain and simple. It’s completely exposed, leaving behind nothing but blood, grieving families, and zero trust. The whole thing’s a sham, really.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of ARYNews or its management.