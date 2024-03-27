Pak-China friendship enemies behind Bisham attack: President Zardari

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday visited the Embassy of China and offered condolences over the killing of Chinese citizens in a terrorist attack in Bisham, ARY News reported.

During his meeting with the Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, President Zardari said that the Pakistani nation shared the grief of the Chinese people and stood in solidarity with the Chinese people, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a statement.

He was accompanied by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs secretary on the occasion.

A suicide bomb blast was reported from the Karakoram highway in Bisham, resulting in the death of five Chinese nationals and one local citizen a day earlier.

District Inspector General (DIG) of Malakand told media that a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of foreign nationals which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Shangla.

Read more: China demands ‘thorough probe’ into Shangla suicide attack

While registering his remarks in the visitor’s book at the Chinese embassy, President Zardari said that the Bisham attack struck at the core of shared values and the enduring friendship between the two countries.

“This incident was orchestrated by the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship”, he added.

Earlier, the president assured the Chinese ambassador that the criminals involved in the terrorist attack would be apprehended and brought to justice.

He further said that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure the security of the Chinese nationals working on various projects in Pakistan.

The Chinese ambassador thanked the president for his visit while appreciating the fact that Pakistanis had condemned the terrorist attack.

Ambassador Zaidong mentioned that Chinese workers had made significant contributions towards Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

While stressing the need for counter-terrorism cooperation and providing enhanced security to Chinese workers in Pakistan, the Chinese envoy said that terrorists were enemies of humanity and needed to be hunted down.

Ambassador Zaidong, however, reiterated China’s resolve to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan and continue its support for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects.