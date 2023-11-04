Herschelle Gibbs tweet on Babar Azam goes viral

South Africa legend Herschelle Gibbs on Saturday shared his views about Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Fakhar Zaman played a masterful knock keeping in view the DLS requirements at a strike rate of 155.55.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Babar Azam, on the other hand, only scored 66 runs on 63 balls on a strike rate of only 104.76, which could have landed Pakistan in trouble if the match had not been washed out.

Herschelle Gibbs did not hold back and did a timely tweet “requesting” fans to tell the fans that Pakistan are chasing a mammoth 402-run target in a must-win game.

“Can someone tell Babar [Azam] they chasing 400,” he tweeted.

Can someone tell babar they chasing 400 … — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) November 4, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis Stern (DLS) Method to remain in contention for the semifinals.

After New Zealand had piled up a mammoth 401-6, Pakistan were 160-1 in the 21st over when rain brought a stoppage.

Set a revised target of 342 off 41 overs, Fakhar Zaman had moved to 126 and Azam was on 66 with their team on 200-1 in the 26th over when the rain returned, this time bringing the game to an end, and Pakistan declared the winners as they were ahead of the required rate.

