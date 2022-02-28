Pak vs Aus: Tickets for Rawalpindi Test sold out

RAWALPINDI: Tickets for the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia, which will start from March 4 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, have been sold out within three days, ARY News reported.

According to details, tickets for the first three days of the Rawalpindi Test have been completely sold out while only a few tickets are left for the remaining two days of Pindi Test.

Australia’s cricket team reached Pakistan on Sunday morning via a special plane after 24 years.

A 35-member Kangaroos squad landed at Islamabad airport via a chartered plane. The visiting team was welcomed by Director Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zakir Khan. The team was escorted to their hotel from the airport under tight security.

It must be noted that Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I from March 4 to April 5. Rawalpindi will host the Test series opener and white-ball leg while Karachi and Lahore will host the second and third Test respectively.

On Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed ticket prices for the three-Test match series between Pakistan and Australia during the latter’s historic tour of the country.

